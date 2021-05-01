The wrong place for the mentally ill

I have great sympathy for people who suffer from mental illness, but I do not believe it is in the best interests of people who live or go to school in the vicinity of Gray Haven to have mentally ill criminals living there unsupervised.

My very vulnerable adult developmentally disabled daughter lives in the Fuller Garden Apartments and I am extremely worried about her safety with the proposed Gray Haven facility on the same property. She will be afraid to go to her mailbox, walk across the driveway to the laundry room to do her wash, or just take a walk around the block to get out of her apartment.

Please protect the residents and students of Shearer Elementary School from the possible dangers that will arise if Gray Haven is allowed to put everyone else at risk.

Virginia Wright

Napa