Persistence, or call it pig-headed stubbornness if you wish, pays off – not always but at least sometimes.
For the better part of two years, either coming or leaving the gym at the Silverado Country Club, I have chatted with Sal Renteria, owner of a well-known, top-quality Napa Valley vineyard.
I kept jokingly ask if he brought my bottle of wine in the gym bag he always carried. He would respond in the same manner saying "no, it’s so expensive I can't afford it myself.”
Suddenly, out of the blue, he reached into his bag and handed me a bottle of beautiful red wine, saying that this bottle was among the first to have his new redesigned label.
Let's tell Donald Trump, but this is a prime example of why we should welcome immigrants.
Salvatore Renteria was a barber in Mexico City and came to the U.S .looking for any job. He found employment at a winery as a field worker and was so good in so doing that eventually he founded his own winery, which is now recognized as one of the best.
Sal and his wife today are recognized as among the top citizens of our community. You see, Mr. Trump, immigrants are not all bad people. For the most part, they are talented hard-working contributors to our society.
Like many others, we have the good services of a gardener, Amador, and a house cleaner, Luisa.
Sure, there may be some lemons in the mix, but for the most part these people or good contributors to our society.
Richard E. Schaaf
Napa