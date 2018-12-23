In these turbulent times, it is heartening to encounter a nice gesture.
Recently at the Napa Trader Joe's, a clerk asked me if I was doing anything exciting today. I told her that I was hoping to pick up my mother from the hospital where she has been treated for heart failure. The clerk understood the angst one feels when someone close to you is suffering.
She commented on how hard it must be for me.
As I was leaving the store, she followed me out and stopped at the plant stands out front. She called me over and handed me a Christmas plant and asked me to give it to my mother and hoped that it might make her feel a bit better. She then gave me a great big hug.
It brought tears to my eyes. She was so sweet and generous. There are good people all around us; let's not forget that.
Happy holidays to all. And a big 'thank you' to that clerk.
George Hoyer
Napa