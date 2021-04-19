There has to be a better way on middle schools

For the first time in our children’s lives, we are considering private school over the public as it feels like we are not being heard.
We do not yet have a child in middle school, but we have been following the proposal for school closure(s) since our oldest will be starting middle school in 2022-23 school year. We watched the board meeting on April 15 and we felt it necessary to submit a letter to have our family’s voice heard. A voice with two future middle schoolers whose lives will also be impacted by this proposed change.
Our oldest daughter went through the transition/closure/redesign from Salvador to Willow. We fell in love with the Artful Learning program, felt invested, and decided to ride the wave, amid all the construction and growing pains, because we were assured the program would remain intact. Now that she is in fourth grade we are starting to prepare for and talk to her about middle school.
We’ve learned about the River program and know families who have children there currently or are River-bound. The more we have learned the more we have loved the idea of being at River and part of their program. We were thankful that the Artful Learning program did not disappear with the closure of Salvador, but we have major concerns that the proposed repurposing of this campus means the end of River and their thriving program.
From what we have learned, River is the desired school with a waitlist, even amid the relocation and transition to this new site. So why shut down a school that seems to be flourishing? Sadly, it appears that maybe there is another agenda and River has been on the chopping block for some time even though the district said they were committed to the vision and values at River and supporting the programmatic educational model that it offers students and their families.
We have yet to see the district's commitment to supporting River’s program detailed with these proposed changes. It seems like the focus is all on the DLI program of Harvest, which we believe to be important too, but it already feels like River’s program is getting overlooked, dismissed, and lost in the shuffle. We have heard from high school teachers that River students come better prepared and are well rounded. So again, why are we proposing to close a school with this kind of track record of success?
Through this process and listening to Thursday’s board meeting we are sad to say we are left feeling like the voices of those opposing this change are not being heard. We listened to all the public comments during the meeting and read letters that friends have submitted to the board. Only a couple of commenters were in support of this change, the rest were wildly against it. We hope that this opposition will be truly considered and heavily weighed before making a change that not only affects the 700-plus kids that are currently attending these schools but also kids like ours who had set their sights on these programs that now hang in the balance.
There must be a better way to serve the children of our community rather than strip them of desired, successful academic programs. We are calling for the Board of Trustees to reject this proposal. There has to be a better way.
Jesse and Megan Van Coutren
Napa