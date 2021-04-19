There has to be a better way on middle schools

For the first time in our children’s lives, we are considering private school over the public as it feels like we are not being heard.

We do not yet have a child in middle school, but we have been following the proposal for school closure(s) since our oldest will be starting middle school in 2022-23 school year. We watched the board meeting on April 15 and we felt it necessary to submit a letter to have our family’s voice heard. A voice with two future middle schoolers whose lives will also be impacted by this proposed change.

Our oldest daughter went through the transition/closure/redesign from Salvador to Willow. We fell in love with the Artful Learning program, felt invested, and decided to ride the wave, amid all the construction and growing pains, because we were assured the program would remain intact. Now that she is in fourth grade we are starting to prepare for and talk to her about middle school.

We’ve learned about the River program and know families who have children there currently or are River-bound. The more we have learned the more we have loved the idea of being at River and part of their program. We were thankful that the Artful Learning program did not disappear with the closure of Salvador, but we have major concerns that the proposed repurposing of this campus means the end of River and their thriving program.