There is an equitable solution for climate change

Despite the current party differences in Congress, 763 can pass this Congress. If the House can push out of committees to the floor, it will pass. Democrats may have other ideas about climate change, but they would not vote against 763. Republicans may say they are not sure about climate change, but their voters will tell them to vote for 763 or face being voted out in November. The same logic will force the Senate to pass 763 after it passes the House with a large bi-partisan margin. Even our current president will not want to be seen vetoing a bi-partisan bill before the election.