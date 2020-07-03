There is an equitable solution for climate change

Regarding "The Climate Connection: The link between climate change and equality" (June 28).
This item in the Register is accurate; poor and minority people will suffer more from climate change than those that have the ability to make other choices. To properly consider climate change, we need to consider the real cause: we do not pay for fossil carbon pollution that puts a burden on the rest of the world.
Fortunately, there is a good solution. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019, H. R. 763, is a bi-partisan approach to solving climate change by putting an increasing fee on fossil carbon pollution. It returns the money to people equally as a dividend, like the $1,200 payment in the pandemic stimulus.
Because of the dividend, 763 does not give the government more ability to control our lives, and the poor actually get more in the dividend than they will pay because of the fee. The dividend also means the solution to climate change has no cost. In fact, studies show that there will be an economic stimulus effect.
The Act also has a border adjustment. That adjustment will protect trade. It will also lead other nations to put a fee on fossil carbon pollution.
Despite the current party differences in Congress, 763 can pass this Congress. If the House can push out of committees to the floor, it will pass. Democrats may have other ideas about climate change, but they would not vote against 763. Republicans may say they are not sure about climate change, but their voters will tell them to vote for 763 or face being voted out in November. The same logic will force the Senate to pass 763 after it passes the House with a large bi-partisan margin. Even our current president will not want to be seen vetoing a bi-partisan bill before the election.
We should all send a clear message to our Representative: get 763 to the floor and pass it now.
Jim Martin
Huntington Beach, Calif
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!