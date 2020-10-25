These candidates support safe technology

David Campbell for Napa City Council, District 2: We want to acknowledge the work candidate James Hinton has done on this issue, speaking at city council meetings and helping us create a video showing no significant gap in Verizon telephone coverage at any of the 28 approved Verizon sites. However, we feel David can work with community and council members to advance this issue. David made one of his campaign priorities the removal of installing 5G network infrastructure to support autonomous vehicles as a goal in the draft Napa 2040 General Plan, unless the public is surveyed and supports that vision for Napa. Given the unanimous opposition to the 28 CPMRAs the City Council approved last year, we highly doubt the community would support one every 500 feet throughout the city to enable driverless cars.

Renee Cazares for Napa City Council, District 4: Not only has Renee contributed financially to our legal fund, but she also spoke recently before the City Council against including the infrastructure needed to have autonomous vehicles in the Napa 2040 General Plan. She understands the likely negative consequences of autonomous vehicles, namely increased traffic congestion, as experts predict that owners will allow them to roam instead of parking them while not needed, and the safety issues as these vehicles cannot predict unpredictable human behavior, such as a child running out into the street. During the League of Women Voters candidates forum, when asked about this issue, she stated that CPMRAs should not be in residential areas and should be confined to commercial areas instead, whereas her opponent did not express support for any type of regulation.