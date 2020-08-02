These letters deserve a response

Response to “Do these black lives matter?” (June 30), “Don't attack all police officers” (June 21), and “Just respect our flag” (June 27).
I read three letters to the editor recently that shouldn't be left hanging. Two of these letters seem to come from a place that can't, or won't, attempt to take the perspective of those citizens who have been shown the least respect by their own country.
The third is a common point that gets brought up, often by people who consider themselves progressive, which serves to undermine their own cause of social justice, and deserves a fuller response.
The two letters, “Don't attack all police,” and “Just respect our flag,” both reveal the striking frailty that bursts out whenever the subject of systemic racism comes up. In “Don't attack all police,” Eric Forrestall charges those who would lump all police together as bad actors, and seeks to place the police as the victims. There are some portions of the population that would lump all police together, but they are generally also the same portions that have never really been served by the police.
In a final confounding statement, Forrestall claims to “stand with each and every officer in Napa and across the country.” It almost gives you whiplash to move so quickly from 'don't paint all police with the same brush' to 'now watch as I lump all police together.'
In a second letter, “Just respect our flag,” Jim DeCrevel claims that anyone who does not respect our country, without reservation, does not “appreciate the beautifully conceived Constitution and Bill of Rights that created this splendid country.” There are so many things that could be said about this, but the very at least it should be pointed out, that the original Constitution included something called the “three-fifths compromise.” This “compromise” codified into law the fact that this country did not consider black people to be fully human.
The only other thing I'd feel compelled to say, is to remind that DeCrevel that respect is a two-way street, it needs to be given it in order to receive it.
The third letter, “Do these black lives matter?,” is, unfortunately, the most insidious; although I don't believe it is meant to be. It works to undermine the current efforts in this country to assert that “Black Lives Matter.” While it's not as obvious, this letter serves a similar purpose as the question; “Don't all lives matter?”
The answer to both of these questions is plainly, “Yes.” But it needs to be, “Yes, and...”
“Don't all lives matter?” Yes, and that isn't currently true in our country. Until we can get to a place where a black person's life (and people of color broadly) is treated with the same respect and dignity that's nearly universally assumed for a white person, we have not made it to the point were anyone can truthfully and without reservation say “All lives matter.”
“Do these black lives matter?” Yes, and by seeking to remove the institutional structures that perpetuate racism in this country, we are trying to change the conditions that breed unrest within black communities. Lacking access to quality education, opportunities for good jobs, healthy and fulfilling hobbies, and more, is the undercurrent to the unrest we see in these communities.
There's an analogy that I've found helpful to spell out my frustration with people the currently claim, “all lives matter;” and I think it can be extended to illuminate why Kent Cohea's letter fits in the same vain. Imagine your house is burning down, you call the fire department and they show up to start putting the fire out, and your neighbor (whose house is not currently on fire) runs out to yelling “My house matters too.” Nobody's saying the neighbor's house doesn't matter, but it's definitely not the one that needs attention right now.
Asking “Do these black lives matter?” is like the neighbor coming over, while the fire department is putting out the fire, and saying, “Well, the house's foundation has been cracked for a while; why don't you care about that?” They are not separate issues, but just because we're specifically addressing the raging fire does not mean we're aren't looking forward to when we can begin repairing the foundation in earnest.
Joshua Murillo
Napa
