These letters deserve a response

“Don't all lives matter?” Yes, and that isn't currently true in our country. Until we can get to a place where a black person's life (and people of color broadly) is treated with the same respect and dignity that's nearly universally assumed for a white person, we have not made it to the point were anyone can truthfully and without reservation say “All lives matter.”

“Do these black lives matter?” Yes, and by seeking to remove the institutional structures that perpetuate racism in this country, we are trying to change the conditions that breed unrest within black communities. Lacking access to quality education, opportunities for good jobs, healthy and fulfilling hobbies, and more, is the undercurrent to the unrest we see in these communities.

There's an analogy that I've found helpful to spell out my frustration with people the currently claim, “all lives matter;” and I think it can be extended to illuminate why Kent Cohea's letter fits in the same vain. Imagine your house is burning down, you call the fire department and they show up to start putting the fire out, and your neighbor (whose house is not currently on fire) runs out to yelling “My house matters too.” Nobody's saying the neighbor's house doesn't matter, but it's definitely not the one that needs attention right now.