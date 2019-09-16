I appreciate your ongoing series highlighting veterans in our community.
I enjoyed reading about Bob Nance ("Napan protected troops from the air," Sept. 15). Having just finished reading "The Viet Nam War" by Geoffery Ward and Ken Burns, the article on Mr. Nance personalized the book for me.
I am also a Viet Nam vet. However, I served in the Blue Water Navy during that conflict. I served aboard a naval destroyer ( World War II era), which provided naval gunfire support to our troops on the ground in 1971.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Thank you again for this 10-part series on our local vets.
Dave Wagner
Napa