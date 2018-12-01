At our Thanksgiving Day Mass, our priests, Fr. Patrick Stephensen and Fr. Thomas Kyallo asked the parishioners to write a note about what they were thankful for during this holiday. After, some were read aloud to the parishioners, which I wish to share.
En Nuestra Misa de Acción de Gracias, nuestro Pastor, Padre Ismael Mora nos pidió a los feligreses que escribiéramos una nota de que estábamos agradecidos en esta fiesta. Después, varias de las notas fueron leídas a los feligreses.
I thank God for the sea, sky and beauty of Napa Valley that gives us a living. For our parish and our faith that helps me better, know who I am.
I am thankful for kindness and compassion.
Thanks be to God for everything we have, our lives, our thoughts, our joys. All gifts come from you o Lord!
I give thanks to the Lord Jesus for the blessing. Thanks to all my family and friends.
I am an elder person, thankful for every day I wake up in my bed.
I am thankful for our family, the beautiful free country we live in and able to practice our religion without fear. Thankful for the rain.
I would like to thank the First Responders and the rain for helping stop the fire, and being able to breathe!
Gracias Dios Padre por todas las bellezas que nos regalaste por darnos salud, por tener a mi familia unidad.
Por la salud te todos los enfermos. Por la paz del mundo. Por los inmigrantes que están en la frontera.
Gracias Dios mío por tenernos reunidos en tu Santa Misa, por la familia, Salud y trabajo. Te pedimos por los que no tienen a Dios en su corazón.
Señor te doy gracias por mi salud especialmente porque mis análisis salieron bien.
Yo estoy agradecida con Dios por la unión familiar y por darnos salud, comida y un techo donde vivir. Y por darle trabajo a mi esposo.
Yo doy gracias por nuestra familia y también por las cosas que Dios nos ha dado y estar en este día con felicidad.
Doy gracias a Dios por la familia que me ha regalado y por todas las bendiciones.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is a multi-cultural and bilingual parish serving both communities for many, many years.
Our parishioners and our priests, deacons and staff, wish that the entire Napa Valley had a wonderful and prayerful Thanksgiving, and wish them all a happy and joyful merry Christmas!
La Iglesia de San Juan Bautista es una parroquia multicultural y bilingue sirviendo a las dos comunidades for muchos, muchos años.
Nuestros feligreses, Sacerdotes, Diaconos y empleados decean que todo el Valle de Napa haya tenido un Dia de Acción de Gracias bonito lleno de bendiciones, y les deceamos una Feliz Navidad!
Eustolia Velazquez, Parishioner
Napa