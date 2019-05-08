For those who have read any of my letters about abortion, you know where I stand. And for those who haven't, I'm against it. Now with that out of the way let me move on. But if those of you who are for abortion on demand don't want to continue, I understand completely.
My journey from pro-abortion to anti-abortion was long and caused much soul searching, but I have come to realize that the issue boils down to two camps: Those whose concern is for the mother and those whose concern is for the unborn child. All the arguments on both sides stem from this root rationale.
The letters "Seven truths pro-lifers don't recognize" (April 17) by Celinda Dahlgren and Martha Wise's confirmation ("Letter missed the point regarding abortion," May 7) prove my point. Only one of their points, which was the abstract question as to when life begins, mentioned the unborn child. The one who has no choice and suffers the most from the decision.
The other six where about the mother. They never mentioned a concerned father at all. Those in their camp rarely, if ever do. Why is that? Well, here's my take.
The moral and sexual revolutions of the late 1960s emphasized personal satisfaction. I bought it hook, line and sinker. Remember the popular phrase, "If it feels good, do it?" Promiscuous sex was condoned, even encouraged in some circles like movies (James Bond) and magazines (Playboy).
Women were told to have freedom they should burn their bras and be able to sleep with anyone they wanted. Just like a man. You didn't even need to love someone to have sex with them. It's all about personal satisfaction. Freedom. Isn't it?
The pill made it much easier. But for those who didn't use the pill or it didn't work, there was a consequence. That consequence was getting pregnant. Is it a coincidence that Roe v. Wade was decided in 1972 by seven people in black robes who found women had a Constitutional right of "privacy" (personal satisfaction) to abort their child?
I think it was a consequence of the changing mores. And I hope you agree that our society has only been getting more and more crass, sexual and self-centered.
As a Christian, I have come to understand, from Jesus' example, that true love isn't expressed through personal satisfaction but from personal sacrifice. Thinking of the other person ahead of yourself. Loving your neighbor as yourself and by saying no to certain things. Like abortion. Are there exceptions? Sometimes, but not as many as some like to say.
I believe that when the Declaration of Independence states, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men (human beings) are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness" it was including the life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness of an unborn, living child.
Since Roe v. Wade, we have stopped millions of babies from having that God-given opportunity.
Kent Cohea
Napa