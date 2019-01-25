At long last we are in total glee. Trump's Titanic paper, fake so-named "presidency" is finally and slowly slipping under the waves of sewer.
November 2020 is coming. A time to replace a corrupt and rotten presidency that should have never been. A reminder to all in turmoil at seeing this current clown-run administration.
On the morning of Abraham Lincoln's death, April 15, 1865, the man who would later become our 20th president (and the second to be assassinated), James Garfield, tried to calm the very alarmed and frenzied crowds in the streets, people who were very scared and uncertain, thinking rebels had struck a counterattack to reignite the Civil War.
Garfield ran and yelled out several times at the top of his lungs, knowing Lincoln's Vice President Andrew Johnson was at that moment stoned drunk and frozen in mind: "God reigns and the government in Washington still lives."
Such as it is now with a very uneasy nation in constant turmoil, upside down and uncertain by an uncivil-run office in the Oval Office.
Our Constitution is the basis of our running democracy, and another will pick up the mantle of the presidency and re-smooth and remove the cancerous fungus that this current sitting duck has created, along with his cronies, topped with lies through and through.
All the hate, dysfunction, and racism he promotes must be and will be removed as a massive stain on our land and our people. This is the goal as true Americans who love our country and stand by it, and still die for it as our men in battle in the various wars. The hope still lives and goodness and mercy will never be defiled by dictators who think corruption, colluding with other dictators to allegedly win votes. God willing, let it be done.
Roger Arnold Knapp
Napa