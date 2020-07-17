This elephant doesn't forget

No, she chose to turn the issue to herself. Was that to engender pity? Understanding for why she was going to vote No on the Pride flag flying at city hall?

She said she knew gay boys in the foster system, that she supported people coming out as gay, and yet she was choosing to side against those very same people in making them feel welcome and inclusive. She claimed she loved everyone, welcomed everyone but opposed this symbol of a “social issue."

LGBTQ rights are not social, Doris. They are about fundamental rights that we are still fighting for today: justice and liberty.

I might have believed you had a change of heart, Doris, as you supported the flying of the Pride flag this year. Then again, it is an election year and you are asking to be the leader of our very inclusive community of Napa. Then a video was recently posted on the internet of you speaking on this issue.

“They wanted to fly their flag,” you said. “I said no,” you continued, and then for emphasis: “Hell no!” You are not under attack, Doris, you are merely being called out on your underlying attitude. The truth needs to come out before it is too late. I agree with the last letter, you are very shrewd. Are you shrewd enough to do whatever it takes to get elected, too?