This elephant doesn't forget

I’ve been reading the Letters to the Editor in support of Doris Gentry. I’ve read that her adeptness at one council meeting shows she is capable of running a city government. Another, that someone who has known her for decades believes she is a good person. Or the latest, that she is shrewd and compassionate.
I want to return to a Napa city council meeting on May 21, 2019 (Can be viewed on napacity.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx), when the council was addressing the issue of flying the Pride flag for the month of June.
I sat in that meeting with so many people who spoke out on inclusivity, the need to support a beleaguered and battered LGBTQ community that has been beaten down, taunted, teased, bullied, and maligned. I heard teenagers talk about their experiences of fear and trepidation living here in Napa. I watched as parents with gay children and parents who support the gay community stand up and ask that this symbol of love, acceptance, tolerance, and hope be flown. There were many tears and gentle smiles, and hopes were high.
That was until Doris Gentry spoke up. She said issues surrounding the LGBTQ community were “social issues” not “legal ones;” that the city council didn’t take up these issues.
She compared LGBTQ issues to gun rights and abortion rights. She turned the issue into an opportunity to talk about her own abuse as a foster child rather than address the issue at hand: that there are broken people right in front of you who need support, love, and acceptance asking the city of Napa to make it clear that we are an inclusive community, that they need not fear being gay.
No, she chose to turn the issue to herself. Was that to engender pity? Understanding for why she was going to vote No on the Pride flag flying at city hall?
She said she knew gay boys in the foster system, that she supported people coming out as gay, and yet she was choosing to side against those very same people in making them feel welcome and inclusive. She claimed she loved everyone, welcomed everyone but opposed this symbol of a “social issue."
LGBTQ rights are not social, Doris. They are about fundamental rights that we are still fighting for today: justice and liberty.
I might have believed you had a change of heart, Doris, as you supported the flying of the Pride flag this year. Then again, it is an election year and you are asking to be the leader of our very inclusive community of Napa. Then a video was recently posted on the internet of you speaking on this issue.
“They wanted to fly their flag,” you said. “I said no,” you continued, and then for emphasis: “Hell no!” You are not under attack, Doris, you are merely being called out on your underlying attitude. The truth needs to come out before it is too late. I agree with the last letter, you are very shrewd. Are you shrewd enough to do whatever it takes to get elected, too?
Doris Gentry, you don’t deserve to be mayor of Napa. You cannot be trusted.
Jim Gunther
Napa
