The coverage on President Trump's "fixer," Cohen the Terrible," cleared up some mysteries for me.
I had wondered why Trump is one of a very few presidents who never had a pet. I now realize it’s because he was unable to find one that could sign a confidentiality agreement.
I couldn't understand why someone with so many character flaws didn't drink. I now realize that it’s because he was fearful that he would consume too much and might tell the truth. I now understand why a man who brags constantly about how smart he is threatened all the schools he attended with lawsuits if they leaked his outstanding educational performance.
Lastly, it is clear why Cohen the Terrible got to hang out with Mr. Trump for 10 years -- as Trump says "he used to be a good guy.”
Lew Goodkin
Napa