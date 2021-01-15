This is America

None of this should be a surprise. One of our country's founding principles was that white men are in charge (at the time just Anglo-Saxon, but that expanded some hundred years ago). As much as our post-civil rights era society would like to avoid admitting it, this principle still forms part of this country's bedrock; and it will continue to do so unless actively, and relentlessly, rooted out.
On Jan. 6 we watched a mob of self-righteous, self-proclaimed, “patriots” storm and ransack the U.S. Capitol building. An array of MAGAists, Q-Anoners, Proud Boys, Boogaloos, and others, attempted to strike fear into the hearts of representatives and senators alike, and force them to overturn the presidential election results; all to further their own ideological goals. There is a term for this kind of action: Terrorism.
Some of these terrorists came armed to the teeth in full tactical gear, some in face paint and draped in dead animals, some in ball caps and jeans. They carried various banners; American flags, Gadsden flags, Confederate flags, Trump flags, and more. They had various ideological motivations, but they shared some very basic traits; they were predominantly male and overwhelmingly white.
The effort put into stopping this group of predominantly white males by the Capitol Police was laughable. Some even waved the terrorists in; a few others snapped selfies with them. How would that response have looked if those people had dark skin? Or if they'd been wearing turbans? Blanketed in tear gas and rubber bullets, if not just plain old bullets.
The officer's response was different than it likely would have been for any other group of people. The reason those white men felt safe storming the center of our democracy is the same reason the Capitol police opted not to aggressively repel them; because white men are in charge.
This principle allowed those terrorists to justify their insurrection based on patently false claims of election fraud. Claims were thrown out of every court they were brought before. Because their leader; who called neo-Nazis “fine people” (or those marching with neo-Nazis, as if the distinction matters), who called African countries “shitholes,” who told Proud Boys to “stand back, and stand by,” who could not condemn white supremacy outright when asked point-blank; because that leader could not possibly have lost. Because that leader told them exactly what they wanted to hear, and reaffirmed that sacred American principle; white men are in charge.
If this all seems too aggressive, or it's just too pointed and should be put more gently, then sorry, but I'm not sorry. I am white. And over the past year, I've come to understand that aversion to addressing white people directly is a central part of our problem. We don't talk about race, or if we do, it's talked about in distinct situations – MLK Day, diversity training, after a viral video – disconnected from day-to-day life; as if it does not play a central role in all our lives.
We need to talk about it. A result of us (meaning white people, all of us) not talking about race and racism, and white supremacy is that we don't have the stamina for that kind of conversation. It's like jumping into weightlifting and trying to bench press 300 lbs; it's gonna hurt. Nevertheless, the only way to build up that stamina is to start to talk about it. So take a deep breath, brace yourself, and start being a part of the conversation.
Joshua Murillo
Napa