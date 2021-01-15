This is America

None of this should be a surprise. One of our country's founding principles was that white men are in charge (at the time just Anglo-Saxon, but that expanded some hundred years ago). As much as our post-civil rights era society would like to avoid admitting it, this principle still forms part of this country's bedrock; and it will continue to do so unless actively, and relentlessly, rooted out.

On Jan. 6 we watched a mob of self-righteous, self-proclaimed, “patriots” storm and ransack the U.S. Capitol building. An array of MAGAists, Q-Anoners, Proud Boys, Boogaloos, and others, attempted to strike fear into the hearts of representatives and senators alike, and force them to overturn the presidential election results; all to further their own ideological goals. There is a term for this kind of action: Terrorism.

Some of these terrorists came armed to the teeth in full tactical gear, some in face paint and draped in dead animals, some in ball caps and jeans. They carried various banners; American flags, Gadsden flags, Confederate flags, Trump flags, and more. They had various ideological motivations, but they shared some very basic traits; they were predominantly male and overwhelmingly white.