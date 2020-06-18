I am daughter, sister, aunt, mother. I am your neighbor, my son is your neighbor. We live our lives in a sense of heightened awareness that we are perceived by many as “Other,” “Threatening.” As Less Than Human.
The fear is palpable when we see or hear sirens: is this the day I die? Plays on a loop in my mind. Is this the day my life is taken? Every, Single, Time.
There is no mindless wander through my neighborhood, my son is not allowed to go jogging unless it’s on a track. We are precise in what we wear, how we speak, and where we go. This is our reality, for the last 10 years of his life, my son has known that his very existence is perceived by some to be criminal.
When you prepared to have the talk with your kids about the birds and the bees at that special age, I too prepared myself for a conversation with my son, not one where he would roll his eyes grossed out to be discussing the changes during puberty. No, his eyes didn’t roll, they filled with fear and tears.
I prepared to have a different conversation, one that I watch rip the innocence from my young son’s gaze. I had to talk to him about how to make himself seem less threatening so that he could safely navigate his way in public. A. conversation is titled “Get Home Safely."
Let’s be clear, the words “The Police are all bad” have never been said in our household. This is not just a “Police” problem.
This is a problem of inequality that permeates this country, seeping to rot and fracture the very fabric of unity this country holds dear. We are The United States of America.
My son is polite, driven, humble, kind, studious and articulate navigating his way to his third year in college while being hypervigilant. Fear that the worst happens, and he doesn’t get to achieve his full potential, overwhelms me, his life taken for no other reason than I gave to birth to a black child, his life of less worth to some than a rabid raccoon or dog.
This is insanity. No human being should have to live with that kind of fear.
Still I champion the belief that this can change. I bend but will not break. I refuse to lose faith in decency and compassion. I champion Humanity, I champion Unity. I refuse to let the narrative of small-minded group of people drown out the real message. We are one race, Human. We must be our brothers' keeper for the survival of the collective.
Racism; Deliberate or collateral actions that demean, and or oppress another race. (my son’s definition )
"Until bigotry, prejudice, maliciousness and inhuman self-interest have been replaced by understanding, tolerance and good-will;
"There will be no equality. Until All of us, humans, regardless of race, can stand and speak as free beings, equal in the eyes of all men, as they are in the eyes of Heaven, there is no equality.
"Equal Rights is Justice." (Haile Selassie UN address 1963)
Balkis Johnson
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!