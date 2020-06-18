This is insanity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am daughter, sister, aunt, mother. I am your neighbor, my son is your neighbor. We live our lives in a sense of heightened awareness that we are perceived by many as “Other,” “Threatening.” As Less Than Human.

The fear is palpable when we see or hear sirens: is this the day I die? Plays on a loop in my mind. Is this the day my life is taken? Every, Single, Time.

There is no mindless wander through my neighborhood, my son is not allowed to go jogging unless it’s on a track. We are precise in what we wear, how we speak, and where we go. This is our reality, for the last 10 years of his life, my son has known that his very existence is perceived by some to be criminal.

When you prepared to have the talk with your kids about the birds and the bees at that special age, I too prepared myself for a conversation with my son, not one where he would roll his eyes grossed out to be discussing the changes during puberty. No, his eyes didn’t roll, they filled with fear and tears.

I prepared to have a different conversation, one that I watch rip the innocence from my young son’s gaze. I had to talk to him about how to make himself seem less threatening so that he could safely navigate his way in public. A. conversation is titled “Get Home Safely."