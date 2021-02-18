This is what Napa Valley will look like for years

The destruction of our Woodlands by the Glass and Hennessy fires is very saddening.

I recently rode my Motorcycle up Silverado Trail to view the results of the Glass Fire. I could not do it right after the Glass Fire occurred because I had just toured the Berryessa Highlands fire area on my Motorcycle and I did not want to view any more destruction.

Upon seeing the destruction of the Glass Fire right alongside Silverado Trail and also along portions of Highway 29, my heart sank. Our once verdant valley has been touched by ravages of fire and its resulting view of brown, grays, and blacks alongside "The Trail."

On a second ride the next week, I decided to head up through Pope Valley and Butts Canyon Road (more destruction) into Lake County to view how nature has regrown in the area of the Valley Fire (2015) on Cobb Mountain via Highway 175.

Yes, the area is responding. There are new trees sprouting from the soil which are about 5-8 feet tall and green grasses, but the overall picture is one of gray and black "match sticks " poking up into the sky amid splotches of green.

"This is what our Valley will look like for years," I thought.

Very sad.

Dave Wagner