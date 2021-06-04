This week on “Numb It Down”

Contradiction #1: Who can forget that special moment on May 12 of this year, when McCarthy stood before the press and said, “I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election.” Ah, sweet Mystery of Life. How could he have been deliberately overlooking the 25% of all Americans who so erroneously still believe the former “president” was cheated and is the “true president,” more than six months after that election? Or, an even oilier, more shameful contradiction: how could he make that statement when the former “president” himself has not accepted the election’s legitimacy, with over a third of his public statements since April reinforcing his demented and seditious view?

In some ways, an even better/worse example of the contradiction is the ongoing work of the vaunted “Cyber Ninjas,” a company hired by an apparently glue-sniffing Arizona State Senate to recount the previously audited recount of Maricopa County ballots, in hopes of detecting bamboo fibers in the paper of some ballots, thus proving there really were 40,000 bogus Biden votes flown in from Southeast Asia. Is the American public expected to accept all this as “normal,” without being administered heavy doses of psychotropic substances?