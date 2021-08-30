Thorn of contention

As a long-time resident of Napa County, I feel I have moved up in the world. I find myself currently residing on Silverado Trail just north of First Street. I am within supreme walking distance of the Oxbow Market, CIA, downtown and currently the BottleRock and Oxbow RiverStage music extravaganzas.

I see the city of Napa (I assume) has prepared a new parking space on the corner of East First Street and Silverado Trail. A freshly mowed vacant grassland for the purpose of parking facilities for the afore-mentioned upcoming musical events from Labor day weekend to end of October.

At $20 a pop, someone is surely making hay (deliberate pun).

This is all good, however on the perimeter of this fenced-off grassy ‘goldmine’ remains a narrow sidewalk on the corner of Silverado Trail and First Street. This dirt sidewalk is part of my supreme walk to downtown.

It is in a sad state of disrepair, a cold shoulder of tossed debris, broken glass, disheveled clothing and spiky knee-high weeds. This is a thorny issue to me, my legs bare scars, my running shoes are encrusted with those nasty thorn clusters that stick like Velcro.