Thorn of contention

As a long-time resident of Napa County, I feel I have moved up in the world. I find myself currently residing on Silverado Trail just north of First Street. I am within supreme walking distance of the Oxbow Market, CIA, downtown and currently the BottleRock and Oxbow RiverStage music extravaganzas.
I see the city of Napa (I assume) has prepared a new parking space on the corner of East First Street and Silverado Trail. A freshly mowed vacant grassland for the purpose of parking facilities for the afore-mentioned upcoming musical events from Labor day weekend to end of October.
At $20 a pop, someone is surely making hay (deliberate pun).
This is all good, however on the perimeter of this fenced-off grassy ‘goldmine’ remains a narrow sidewalk on the corner of Silverado Trail and First Street. This dirt sidewalk is part of my supreme walk to downtown.
It is in a sad state of disrepair, a cold shoulder of tossed debris, broken glass, disheveled clothing and spiky knee-high weeds. This is a thorny issue to me, my legs bare scars, my running shoes are encrusted with those nasty thorn clusters that stick like Velcro.
Please can someone, please mow down this sidewalk, it is so close, surely the experienced mower man has seen this mess. It will not take long to mow, maybe one or two sweeps, 10 minutes tops, that's all.
What do they say, remove the thorn, friends for life.
John Smithies
Napa