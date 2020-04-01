Thoughts on the current coronavirus and shelter-at-home

Here are some thoughts I had recently in reference to the current lockdown:
The season we are in is not one we have prepared for or expected.
Yet here we are, asking for health and safety; a return to normalcy, to the expected consistency we now notice is missing from our lives.
As we did during the fires and the earthquakes over the past decade and more.
But now it’s not just our neighborhood or region or even state but rather the whole planet is dealing with disruption and extreme change.
We cannot optimistically wish or pray this away, nor will it help to sink into gloom or fear as a means of protecting ourselves by expecting the worst.
Let us be practical, and see what we can do today to help the situation improve. By considering our part in this season, by looking out for those in our immediate circle of friends and family and community, we may see small steps that are available to us.
I realize that the stock market, the spread of the virus and its eventual cure, are well beyond most, or all, of us.
We are living in these weird times today, and most likely for many more days to come.
But be of good heart!
In a saying of the prophet Mohammed, when asked why God created existence, he said that God was a "hidden treasure who wanted to be known." That the divine, which underlies all existence, was lonely and isolated and so created all of us, all of life, all of this massive universe, out of love, to make a complex and magnificent family of creation to be enjoyed by all. So, as much as possible, enjoy these days and see what new understandings of yourself and others you might realize, as you shelter at home.
During the so-called Dark Ages, from the fall of the Roman Empire in fifth century CE to about 1000 CE, it has been said that it was the monks of Ireland, who kept alive the wisdom and understandings of previous eras, the classic knowledge of ancient Greece and Rome as well as the teachings of the early church fathers. The Dark Ages is now often referred to by scholars as the migration period – when many tribes migrated from the east or central Europe into the west, filling in the void left by the Romans.
Over time, this gathered wisdom, copied on parchment and kept safe in isolation, was transferred to other places and other guardians, thereby ensuring that a new understanding of human potential would arise as a result of the safekeeping of these few faithful folks who maintained the continuum from ancient days to the present. Perhaps we are some of those who will continue this ancient tradition, tracking and sharing the knowledge of our times, so that it is not lost in these unsettling days of isolation and commotion.
Use the many skills and talents and interests you have developed over your long and fruitful lives. Sing, paint, read, love, share, cook, tell stories, share insights and wisdom, help others as you can, give thanks for what we have and for what we share.
Each of us is a remarkable being, though we may not know it ourselves. Yet if we each asked the other, ‘What do you think of me or how do you see me?’, we might be shocked and pleasantly surprised to find out how much we are respected and appreciated and even loved.
So if we only notice this one thing, of the love that underlies our connection with each other, then this period of isolation will be time well spent.
Take care out and be well,
Pastor Burke Owens
St. Helena United Methodist Church
St. Helena
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.