Thoughts on the current coronavirus and shelter-at-home

In a saying of the prophet Mohammed, when asked why God created existence, he said that God was a "hidden treasure who wanted to be known." That the divine, which underlies all existence, was lonely and isolated and so created all of us, all of life, all of this massive universe, out of love, to make a complex and magnificent family of creation to be enjoyed by all. So, as much as possible, enjoy these days and see what new understandings of yourself and others you might realize, as you shelter at home.

During the so-called Dark Ages, from the fall of the Roman Empire in fifth century CE to about 1000 CE, it has been said that it was the monks of Ireland, who kept alive the wisdom and understandings of previous eras, the classic knowledge of ancient Greece and Rome as well as the teachings of the early church fathers. The Dark Ages is now often referred to by scholars as the migration period – when many tribes migrated from the east or central Europe into the west, filling in the void left by the Romans.