What people fail to recognize is the Constitution on purpose wanted a count of all people within a state and allocated representatives based on total count. For those that seem to have forgotten their history, slaves and women did not have voting rights yet. As part of the Southern compromise the count was to include all residents of a state.
The Three-Fifths Compromise was reached among state delegates during the 1787 Constitutional Convention. Whether and, if so how, slaves would be counted when determining a state's total population for legislative representation and taxing purposes was important, as this population number would then be used to determine the number of seats that the state would have in the United States House of Representatives for the next 10 years.
Note that in 1790, Virginia and North Carolina had the largest congressional delegations, at 21 and 12, as a result of the horror of slavery.
Similarly, today urban states having the largest congressional delegations. History is just repeating itself but to the benefit of urban states today.
The compromise solution was to count three out of every five slaves as people for this purpose. Its effect was to give the southern states a third more seats in Congress and a third more electoral votes than if slaves had been ignored, but fewer than if slaves and free people had been counted equally.
The compromise was proposed by delegate James Wilson and seconded by Charles Pinckney on June 11, 1787. It is an ugly compromise and inhumane. However, the residual effects of this constitutional compromise is what so many “conservatives” and uneducated individuals are complaining about today in counting illegal immigrants. This is a constitutional legal consequence of that compromise.
Those people that don’t like the counting of all people should be the ones ashamed of slavery and are living with the consequences of that system.
This is a residual effect of a government compromise related to that.
Obviously as slavery ended, the compromise was modified to count former slaves as full citizens as a result of ensuring representation in the southern states.
At that time, the Southern states had the larger populations. Now, of course, the more urban areas have the population and the southern states and those rural states are crying about this rule.
Funny how when it worked for them for the 150 to 200 years, not a single complaint but now that the population count does not lean to their favor, it is viewed as undue influence.
If you want it changed, then I’d suggest a modification to the founding amendments are justified to sustain your argument.
History is a funny thing; it can bite us in the rear if we learn the real facts and the historical context of it.
Chris Edwards
Napa