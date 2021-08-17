Three strikes on Western Meadows

The letter written by Paul Reiser that appeared in the Aug. 14 Register ("Use of eminent domain for a subdivision is inappropriate") has also inspired me to send my first such letter, as well.

As a former housing director for the county of Napa, I am all too familiar with the periodic housing mandates that are handed down to each local jurisdiction by the state, via regional governmental bodies such as the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG). Although these housing mandates do, in fact, include established goals for all affordability categories as well as “Above-Moderate”, which translates to market rate housing with no upper limit as regards price level nor income, I also know that the powers that be – at either the state or regional level – focus their attention and their sanctions almost entirely on the lower income categories (Moderate Income, Low Income, Very Low Income and Extremely Low Income).

Napa’s service-based economy includes a high percentage of employees whose salaries and wages fall into these latter categories and those are, therefore, the types of housing that are critical to support our local economy as well as to satisfy the authorities in Sacramento and San Francisco.