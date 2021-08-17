Three strikes on Western Meadows

The letter written by Paul Reiser that appeared in the Aug. 14 Register ("Use of eminent domain for a subdivision is inappropriate") has also inspired me to send my first such letter, as well.
As a former housing director for the county of Napa, I am all too familiar with the periodic housing mandates that are handed down to each local jurisdiction by the state, via regional governmental bodies such as the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG). Although these housing mandates do, in fact, include established goals for all affordability categories as well as “Above-Moderate”, which translates to market rate housing with no upper limit as regards price level nor income, I also know that the powers that be – at either the state or regional level – focus their attention and their sanctions almost entirely on the lower income categories (Moderate Income, Low Income, Very Low Income and Extremely Low Income).
Napa’s service-based economy includes a high percentage of employees whose salaries and wages fall into these latter categories and those are, therefore, the types of housing that are critical to support our local economy as well as to satisfy the authorities in Sacramento and San Francisco.
Therefore it is disingenuous for the proponents of the Western Meadows project to cite our community housing needs when this project would cater to “Way Above Moderate-Income” housing and, in all likelihood, to be purchased by folks that are neither Napa residents nor part of the local workforce. Strike One.
I also spent several of my many years as a county employee working on the Napa River Flood Control Project, including being involved closely in property acquisition, whether from willing sellers or via eminent domain. As such, I am quite familiar with the process of invoking eminent domain and its primary intended purpose – that being to acquire property necessary to implement a project that has broad public benefit. To call this proposed development an example of such is disingenuous, at best. Strike Two.
Last but not least – as a long-time participant in and observer of public hearings held in front of boards, councils and commissions in Napa, I can’t even count the number of times I have heard these bodies implore project proponents and neighbors to come to an agreement on their own, outside of the auspices of those bodies and, certainly, of the court system. Yet, in this situation – where the “neighbor” is willing to compromise and is in the process of trying to reach such with the developer – the threat of eminent domain has been thrust into the process prematurely, thereby bringing up legitimate claims of hypocrisy. Strike Three.
So, as opposed to the idyllic confluence of baseball and Hollywood in the “Field of Dreams” game on Thursday night in a cornfield in Iowa, filled with dramatic home runs, this local drama appears to be quite the opposite – filled with strike outs in the “Western Meadows” of Napa.
I implore the city of Napa – whether at the staff level, Planning Commission or City Council – to please take your time to consider the ramifications of your actions on the long-term development of our special community and avoid taking hasty action.
Howard Siegel
Napa