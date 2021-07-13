Throw the bums out

I am spitting mad. It’s Saturday evening and we’re minutes away from the power being shut off because ... it’s hot in July. We live in the highest cost of living state in the U.S. with some of the highest electricity costs in the nation. But if it’s hot, or the wind blows or fill in the blank, no power.

It’s not Mike Thompson’s fault but he’s part of the ruling party so he’s gotta go. Is it Gavin’s fault? Who knows. I don’t care. He’s gotta go along with everyone in that party. Will the other party do better? Maybe not. But it’s time to find out.

Robert Edwards

St. Helena

Editor's Note: The author reports he received a call from PG&E on the evening he wrote this warning of a possible power shutdown in his area.