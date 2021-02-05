Thursday Pulpit: The cross at the Capitol

As I have continued to process the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, the presence amidst the violent protestors of people using Christian symbols and language and praying in Jesus’ name continues to deeply disturb me.
There is a large, wooden cross in the courtyard of Grace Episcopal Church in downtown St. Helena, where I serve, not all that dissimilar from the one photographed outside the Capitol building as insurrectionist rioters breached and sacked it. I, too, pray in the name of Jesus. But what I understand that cross to represent and who I know Jesus to be are diametrically opposed to the violent acts perpetrated at the heart of our democracy in Jesus’ name on Jan. 6.
I sympathize with Russell Moore, president of the public policy arm of the Southern Baptist Convention, quoted in a recent AP article as saying that when he saw a “Jesus Saves” sign displayed near a gallows built by rioters, “I was enraged to a degree that I haven’t been enraged in memory. This is not only dangerous and unpatriotic but also blasphemous, presenting a picture of the gospel of Jesus Christ that isn’t the gospel and is instead its exact reverse.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Referring to the close connection between Christian nationalism and the QAnon conspiracy theory that motivated so many of the insurrectionists, Moore observed, “One of the barriers to speaking to these conspiracy theories is many pastors and leaders rightly recognize this stuff as crazy, so they assume it doesn’t need to be spoken to … But we live in a crazy time.”
I agree with Moore that the time has come to state the obvious.
First, some background. There is a strong “Christian nationalist” movement in the United States which church leaders and others in our country have been worried about for a long time. The Wikipedia article on “Christian Nationalism” states that “Christian nationalists believe the United States is meant to be a Christian nation and want to ‘take back’ the US for God.”
The website Christians Against Christian Nationalism defines it as “a political ideology that seeks to merge Christian and American identities, distorting both the Christian faith and America’s constitutional democracy.” In its statement signed by nearly 20,000 Christian faith leaders and practitioners from around the U.S., CACN also warns that Christian nationalism “often overlaps with and provides cover for white supremacy and racial subjugation.”
Back to stating the obvious. The violence and exclusionism embraced by Christian nationalism are antithetical to the core teachings of Christianity and are not embraced by most practicing Christians, even those who identify as evangelical. Research shows that Christians who attend church weekly and engage in practices such as prayer and Bible study are less likely to engage in the extremist beliefs/behavior that Christian nationalism represents. (Atlantic Monthly, 2017) Though there are prominent churches associated with Christian nationalism, the majority of Christian churches still understand and teach that “love your neighbor” means everyone.
Jesus disappointed many of his disciples, and scholars believe was ultimately betrayed by one of them, because he failed to lead a violent insurrection against the Roman Empire that was occupying and oppressing his people. Instead, he is the embodiment of non-violent love, ultimately accepting death on the cross even when goaded to “prove” his divine provenance by escaping imperial execution. Jesus’ revolution is a revolution of self-giving love that transforms from the inside-out. When he rose from the dead his followers took the cross — an instrument of violent and shameful execution akin to the electric chair — and made it our central symbol of non-violent, self-giving, transformative love.
For the first few centuries, Christianity grew alongside, in and among other religions and perspectives, like the salt, yeast, and seeds Jesus preached about in his parables. But in the 4th century with the conversion of the Roman Emperor Constantine (at the behest of his mother, St. Helena!), Christianity became allied with the very empire which crucified Jesus. Christianity, like an empire, then set itself over-and-against other ways of being all over the globe for most of the next 1,600 years.
I believe that the way of Jesus, the way of transformative, self-giving love, is able to be truest to itself at the margins of society and dissociated with the centers of power. Because of that, I welcome the secularization of our society that has taken place over the last 50 years. In a world where being Christian or showing up at the right church on Sunday does not earn anyone anything, people come to church because they are truly seeking something. When it is not taken for granted, Christians have a chance to prove their relevance by acting out the self-giving, non-violent love that Jesus is.
Unfortunately, those who embraced violence in the name of Christian nationalism at the Capitol were doing just the opposite. They are not unique in the history of Christianity — from the crusades to the KKK, Christian language and symbols have often been employed in the name of objectives diametrically opposed to Jesus’ way of self-giving love. But, again, to state the obvious: those who wield Christian symbols in the name of violence do not represent our non-violent Redeemer or most of his followers. And as Jesus said, “You shall know them by their fruits.” (Matthew 7:15)
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTONS
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Clay Bennett cartoon
The Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga is Rector of Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. She wrote this for the weekly Thursday Pulpit series in the St. Helena Star and Weekly Calistogan.