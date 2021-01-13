Time for an era of post-partisanship

Contrary to what you might believe from watching cable TV or reading breathless articles in the newspaper, the world isn’t really coming to an end.
In spite of the protesters and rioters in the Capitol building last Wednesday, a joint session of Congress certified the electoral ballots of all 50 states and Donald Trump conceded and stated that the next two weeks would be about the proper transition of power.
On the 20th, Joe Biden will be inaugurated as our 46th President, and the Trump era will have ended. The hopeful among us will give forth whoops of joy. “Woohoo, the wicked witch is dead,” will resound throughout our magnificent country. The stock market will continue it’s joyful climb to the stratosphere, and all will be right with the world.
They say you get the politics and government you deserve. How scary is that?
In an absolute fury of partisan bitterness, we got bogus allegations against Donald Trump regarding so-called criminal conspiracy with Russia, promulgated by ambitious politicians and senior leaders of the prior administration without a shred of real evidence to back it up, thereby making life hell for a newly elected President.
We got a president who demonized immigrants, as if almost all of us weren’t either current immigrants or the offspring of people who came to our shores years ago.
We got politicians denying that the violence in our cities last summer was a criminal affront to the people of those cities, whose homes and businesses were burned to the ground.
And we got protesters storming our Capitol because senior Republicans, including the president himself, worked them up to a frenzy and had them believing an absolute fairy tale — that by marching on the Capitol they could prevent a miscarriage of justice, when nothing could have been further from the truth. There was no miscarriage of justice, only an egomaniac of a president brought down under the weight of his own blathering incompetence.
So — whether your name is Maxine Waters (inciting people to beat up on Republicans in restaurants), Adam Schiff (promoting a story of criminal conspiracy with Russia that he knew to be wrong), Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz (promoting a story to the effect that Congress could be pressured into overturning electoral college votes, which was total nonsense), or Donald Trump (demonstrating one, hopefully last, time what a fool he is) — shame on all of you. You are a disgrace to the people and the country you serve.
In spite of all this, there is reason for optimism. The end of the pandemic is hopefully in sight, a balanced and moderate politician is about to assume the presidency, and there is reason to believe that the firebrands are beginning to back off a bit.
What we need now is an era of post-partisan politics, such as was promised but never delivered by Trump’s predecessor. And we need a press that understands its own complicity in fanning the flames of passionate partisanship and shows regret. What happened on Jan. 6 wasn’t only the fault of Donald Trump and his partisans. It was the result of years of bitter politics and a press that too often acted like partisans instead of the truth tellers they are supposed to be.
Is my dream a pipe dream? Perhaps – time will tell. But remember, we survived the Civil War, the First World War, the Great Depression, the Second World War, Korea, Vietnam, and the Great Recession. Our country has proved time and again that we are a resilient people and that we bounce back.
So here’s to our new president and the hope he brings with him for a real “morning in America.” Good luck, Joe. We’re behind you!
Denny Olmsted
Napa