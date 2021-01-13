Time for an era of post-partisanship

We got politicians denying that the violence in our cities last summer was a criminal affront to the people of those cities, whose homes and businesses were burned to the ground.

And we got protesters storming our Capitol because senior Republicans, including the president himself, worked them up to a frenzy and had them believing an absolute fairy tale — that by marching on the Capitol they could prevent a miscarriage of justice, when nothing could have been further from the truth. There was no miscarriage of justice, only an egomaniac of a president brought down under the weight of his own blathering incompetence.

So — whether your name is Maxine Waters (inciting people to beat up on Republicans in restaurants), Adam Schiff (promoting a story of criminal conspiracy with Russia that he knew to be wrong), Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz (promoting a story to the effect that Congress could be pressured into overturning electoral college votes, which was total nonsense), or Donald Trump (demonstrating one, hopefully last, time what a fool he is) — shame on all of you. You are a disgrace to the people and the country you serve.