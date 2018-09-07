Alan Galbraith is running for reelection. Really? What did he not understand about the recall movement? The best his supporters could come up with for their signs was "Let him finish out his term." When confronted with opposition, he resisted the call to listen, really listen. He resisted mediation. He finally agreed to several town hall meetings.
However, a few town hall meetings do not change the man or his record on the St. Helena City Council. It's time for change.
Let's elect a mayor who represents the younger generation who will have to live with the important decisions before the City Council; someone who grew up here; who has shown his ability to connect with issues that concern us all; who sees the interconnectedness of the city with the county, the past with the future, and the economy with the quality of life for the residents of this community.
Geoff Ellsworth has proven to us his desire to listen, his passion, his reason, his knowledge, and his ability to grow with the job of council member. Let's let him do the same as mayor.
Susan Davis
St. Helena