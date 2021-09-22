Time for the wealthy to pay their fair share

I am a retired health care worker. I know the impact that COVID has had on the health and well-being of the people in my community. I’ve also seen how the pandemic has made clear that the wealthy and corporations keep getting richer while everyday Americans struggle.

Right now, we have a historic opportunity to pass the full Build Back Better Act, which would help unrig the economy and make it work for everyone. It would help patients more easily afford their health care coverage and lower the costs of their prescription drugs. It would also create good-paying jobs and improve our schools. All of this and more can be achieved if we pass this law by making the rich and corporations pay their fair share. Our elected officials must finally choose us. The time is now.

The last time the lower 99% of us had a chance at building wealth and seeing our children live a better life than us, was after WWII. That was when the graduated tax regulations made those able to pay more did so.

It's time to balance the economy so that it works for everyone. Congress needs to stop listening to their wealthy donors and do what is right. Tax them.

Sharyn Barthes

Napa