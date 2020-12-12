Time has come to ban gas leaf blowers

The time has come for us to ban the use of gasoline leaf blowers in city limits. Gasoline powered leaf blowers are noise and carbon polluting, and the collective health effects of leaf blowers on our stress and environment is too much to justify their continued use.

Noise pollution is a serious health concern paid little attention to, and from my neighborhood, the disruptive hum of leaf blowers can be heard seven days a week. Early morning is no exception, as you can often hear groups of leaf blowers, five or more spread out throughout the neighborhood, start up in sequence as early as 7 a.m.

The internal combustion engines of backpack leaf blowers are incredibly carbon inefficient, and better alternatives now exist, like the humble rake or electric lower-decibel leaf blowers. With Napa air pollution at record highs, any way we can reduce CO2, benzene, and methane emissions in our community we should pursue.

If you support this measure, please write to our city council and the mayor, and if you currently use a gasoline-powered leaf blower, consider your noise and pollution impact on the environment around you.

We all deserve peace and quiet.

Stefan Burns

Napa