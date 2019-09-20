Yet again white guys with assault-style weapons have killed 33 people and wounded 65 in one week. In El Paso the targets were Latinos shopping.
It has been exactly 10 years since a group of researchers in the Department of Homeland Security headed by Darryl Johnson authored a report that America had far more to fear from violent right-wing extremist groups, primarily white supremacists like the KKK and neo-nazis, than from Muslims and other ethnic groups within our nation. Sadly the researchers have been proven correct.
The conservative media (primarily Fox News and Breitbart) and the Republican Party viciously attacked the report and demanded its retraction. Conservatives such as Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity (Fox News), James Dobson (evangelical Christian author and founder of Focus on the Family), Andrea Tantaros (Fox News), David Asman (Fox News) and the NRA began a vigorous campaign to denigrate this research.
They succeeded. The report was buried and Johnson’s research team was dismantled with the exception of one researcher who was directed to only investigate Muslim groups.
For over 20 years the Republican Party has forced the Centers for Disease Control to not investigate death by gunshot as a public health issue.
The NRA accused the CDC of trying to use science to promote gun control.
Between 85% and 97% of American people have consistently demanded background checks for all gun purchases and particularly at gun shows. This is a statistic that must no longer be ignored by the Republican Party. Our people are demanding action yet I suspect nothing will be done. The NRA gives almost exclusively to Republican campaigns.
From 1983 to 1993 gun violence had peaked in the U.S. In response to the many mass shootings with assault-style weapons, the Congress passed an assault weapons ban in 1994. But it was a 10-year bill and in 2004 the Republican-dominated Congress and President Bush decided to let the assault weapons ban expire.
Since then mass shootings with assault style weapons have increased and are well beyond those earlier figures in the 1980s and '90s.
You have free articles remaining.
Both Australia (1996) and New Zealand (2019) have enacted total bans on assault-style and rapid-fire weapons. Since then Australia has had one mass murder shooting. Hopefully New Zealand will have such good statistics in the coming years. But what about America?
There were 340 mass shootings in 2018 and so far this year we are at 256, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Americans seem to have a morbid interest in military-style weaponry. The NRA and associated gun manufacturers’ organizations have renamed these assault style weapons as MSRs – Modern Sporting Rifles -- to escape any association with military origins.
This rebranding doesn’t change the fact that the .223 round and the M-16 rifle were designed for the efficient killing of humans. The AR-15 and derivative models have become the copy-cat weapon of choice for America’s mostly white mass murderers and they are so easy to buy.
No other country in the world has the gun homicide and suicide rate of our nation. Since 1968 over a million American civilians have been killed by guns; more than all the military war deaths we have suffered since the Revolutionary War. So when the president, Republicans or the NRA tell you mental health, Hollywood movies and violent video games are the cause, it’s not true. The mental illness rate is almost constant across the globe and other countries have access to the same video games and violent movies but do not kill each other with the zeal we do.
In my opinion, it is easy access to guns, the cruel ideation that as a free people we can do what we want with little regard to our responsibilities toward others, a significant portion of our population who are easily misled by false information and a political party that steadfastly supports commerce and profit over the lives of human beings are the reasons that haunt us with this kind of slaughter.
It’s time to re-enact the federal assault weapons ban in the U.S. These weapons belong in the military, police departments and qualified security businesses only. Perhaps if we purchase one or two less stealth bombers we could institute a national buy-back program to fully reimburse those who purchased these guns. Give them five years to turn in all known assault-style weapons and if they don’t, owners face huge fines or imprisonment. We need to change our thinking about this problem and the majority of Americans have.
To those who declare “I will defend my Second Amendment rights to the death,” does that mean you will kill to keep your guns?
Ron Rogers
Napa