Time to check out the bang for our bucks?

California Assembly Bill 32 (AB32) entitled “California’s solution for global warming” was passed in 2006. This bill required reductions of greenhouse gas emissions in California to 1990 levels by 2020, a reduction of approximately 15 percent below emissions expected under a “business as usual” scenario.
Before commencing on a massive national spending plan to attack climate change, isn’t it logical to ask, “What has been the cost of AB32 and what has been accomplished in California?” Has any measured or factual data been developed to demonstrate that the billions of dollars that have been collected (and spent?) over the last 15 years done anything to actually change or control our climate? How about something that can be demonstrated? Even a tenth or one hundredth or one-thousandth of a degree of actual temperature change? How about the promised control of other associated consequences such as the predicted rise in sea levels resulting in the displacement of thousands of coastal businesses?
In my opinion, the people of California have already paid for and are entitled to some factual and documented information. Surely, some factual data can be provided to verify that we have received a return on the megabucks that have been and continue to be charged and spent in California over the last 15 years.
Jack Gray, Director
Napa County Taxpayers Association
