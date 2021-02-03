Time to check out the bang for our bucks?

Before commencing on a massive national spending plan to attack climate change, isn’t it logical to ask, “What has been the cost of AB32 and what has been accomplished in California?” Has any measured or factual data been developed to demonstrate that the billions of dollars that have been collected (and spent?) over the last 15 years done anything to actually change or control our climate? How about something that can be demonstrated? Even a tenth or one hundredth or one-thousandth of a degree of actual temperature change? How about the promised control of other associated consequences such as the predicted rise in sea levels resulting in the displacement of thousands of coastal businesses?