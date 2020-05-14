Time to control rents and help businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have sent a letter to our representative proposing that they defer rent payments and mortgage payments for small businesses (whose doors are temporarily shut) and their landlords as well as defer their insurance fees, taxes, maintenance fees, etc.

This, of course, should depend on a case-by-case evaluation but it’s a necessity if we want to keep businesses alive after the shutdown. If businesses close simply because their landlords refuse to lower their rent, then the newly unemployed will not have jobs to return to and this will be a long-term problem.

We are all very aware that landlords in Napa are notorious for overcharging their business tenants, and so those who have not decreased rent are completely taking advantage.

For the landlords who actually depend on rent to feed their families and pay mortgages, their mortgages and other related fees or taxes should be deferred as well.

I would like to see others' thoughts on this as well as a news article about this to get the word out. Maybe I’m not doing my research -- I’m no writer, I’m no politician. But enough is enough on seeing businesses close in this town.

Maria Pavlou

Napa