Time to do your homework

I think it’s a good idea to always assume the attitude of a skeptic whenever someone, and particularly the crown prince of liars, tells you anything. As an example, the very first point on this long bulleted list should raise at least one of your eyebrows. “Saved the NY Times, saved the Washington Post, and saved cable TV.”

Really? Trump resolutely bashed both papers and most cable TV news in his attempts to turn his followers away from any real facts. He hated the Times, the Post and constantly referred to them as the “fake news” and “failing companies.” Of course, neither was true. Unfortunately, for Trump both these papers and many other cable news sources (other than Fox and NewsMax) are very good at doing what our nation’s founders intended with a “free press” — to root out the truth and keep the politicians in check by informing the public.

If you would like to review a confirmed version of that White House list, I would recommend Farah Stockman’s A Fact-Checked List of Trump Accomplishments from Sept. 11, 2020. She is an editorial researcher and contributor at the New York Times. That shouldn’t be a problem for Trumpers since he thought kindly enough of the NYT to save the paper. It will provide some detailed balance to the White House claims.