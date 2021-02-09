Time to do your homework

I seldom respond to those who comment on my prior letters to the editor (“Good Riddance to President Trump,” Jan. 22) but I will make an exception in this case.
Mr. Brooks chided me for not doing a little homework to discover former President Trump’s extensive list of accomplishments (“Who is the ‘enemy within?’” Feb. 3). I’m a bit of a news junkie and enjoy reviewing many sources of news coverage. When I heard about the final list put out from the White House prior to President Biden taking the helm, I immediately downloaded and compared it to other lists published in years past.
Every political leader “accomplishes” something while in office and I’m not about to deny Trump of his accomplishments. I’m also aware of how Trump followers have spread these lists far and wide around the internet and on social media as some kind of positive “proof” of his incredible energy and skills as a politician.
Here’s the rub — do you willingly accept what the White House states as facts? This former president has been fact-checked by multiple sources for accuracy since he took office. The result — well, he outright lied and/or distorted the truth over 30,000 times. That’s a record that will probably endure for another century. You might fall back on that old saw (mostly used by Republicans when their members get caught) that all politicians are cheaters and liars. Actually, that’s not true. There are many good and honest folk serving the people of our nation.
I think it’s a good idea to always assume the attitude of a skeptic whenever someone, and particularly the crown prince of liars, tells you anything. As an example, the very first point on this long bulleted list should raise at least one of your eyebrows. “Saved the NY Times, saved the Washington Post, and saved cable TV.”
Really? Trump resolutely bashed both papers and most cable TV news in his attempts to turn his followers away from any real facts. He hated the Times, the Post and constantly referred to them as the “fake news” and “failing companies.” Of course, neither was true. Unfortunately, for Trump both these papers and many other cable news sources (other than Fox and NewsMax) are very good at doing what our nation’s founders intended with a “free press” — to root out the truth and keep the politicians in check by informing the public.
If you would like to review a confirmed version of that White House list, I would recommend Farah Stockman’s A Fact-Checked List of Trump Accomplishments from Sept. 11, 2020. She is an editorial researcher and contributor at the New York Times. That shouldn’t be a problem for Trumpers since he thought kindly enough of the NYT to save the paper. It will provide some detailed balance to the White House claims.
Incidentally, the White House list is neither foot-noted, annotated or nor sourced. Every high school student learns how to support their arguments by providing proof. The president had the same problem convincing 90-plus judges in 63 court cases that the 2020 election was a fraud and stolen from him. Even the Supreme Court refused his case for lack of any verifiable proof.
Any thinking individual would be inclined to question, “Why would every state secretary approve the 2020 voting results, even red states? Why did ever-faithful Attorney General Barr announce there were no irregularities? Why did Chris Krebs, Chief of Homeland Cyber Security (appointed by Trump), announce this was a secure and fair election?”
Of course, he was immediately fired for telling the truth. AG Barr resigned under pressure. Even Fox News called the election for Biden. But if you are a Trump zealot, a true believer, simple fact-free answers are preferable to more nuanced explanations. You are either with us or you are the enemy.
And therein lies the problem. When you have fools who unwaveringly idolize a self-absorbed megalomaniac rather than the intent of our founding fathers, the government they created, and the laws of our land, you have those who will deny the truth of anything. The pandemic is a hoax, we have not lost 450,000 people to COVID, masks cannot save you, vaccines are evil, wealthy American Jews started the forest fires with space-based lasers, the Russia collusion didn’t happen, we built a wall and Mexico paid for it, global warming is a hoax, biological evolution is a hoax, children didn’t really die at school mass shootings, etc.
And sadly, conservatives like Mr. Brooks are deliberately trying to downplay the attempted coup d’état at the Capitol by Trump followers and the second impeachment trial by pretending he accomplished great things.
I have done my homework, Mr. Brooks; time for you to do the same.
Ron Rogers
Napa
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS