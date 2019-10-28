It is time for the state of California to move all utilities, electrical, telephone, cable, and internet fiber, all under ground.
The climate is changing and we are going to have regular power outages, and fires for all eternity.
Everybody wins. Call it whatever you want, jobs, new technologies, infrastructure, security, safety, life-saving, property saving, for our health, save the animals, better manage our natural resources. It all works.
Investment? Yes. Federal government 35%, State Government, 20%, Electricity, 20%, Telephone 10%, Cable, 10%, Internet fiber/WiFI, 5%.
Time? 10 years.
Cost? Much less than the costs of fires in the next 10 years.
How? American Ingenuity.
Let’s start with the legislation at state and federal levels.
Kasandra and Greg Weinerth
Napa