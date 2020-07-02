Time to hold corporations accountable

Time to hold corporations accountable

PG&E recently pleaded guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of 84 people in the city of Paradise in Butte County for the corporation’s failure to maintain their equipment. This was not the corporation’s first felony conviction, nor will it probably be the last.

The corporation paid a minuscule statutory maximum penalty of $3.48 million, which means the life of each deceased individual was valued by the state at $41,428.57. If more people died, it would be less: the morality of materialistic self-interest and the value of a human life.

The judge expressed frustration that PG&E could not be sent to prison and PG&E’s CEO apologized. What a travesty and meaningless statements.

The laws of the state can be changed, and those irresponsible corporate fiduciaries should be tried and convicted, sent to jail for life, the corporation dissolved, its charter revoked, and assets taken over by the state to be managed as a state enterprise.

No more frustration, no more apologies: the rule of law and the morality of obligation.

John C. Harrington

Napa

