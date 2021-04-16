Time to lift the yolk of government control

43% of Napa County residents vaccinated. That leaves 80,500 Out of the 141,400 to go. About 25% of the county residents are under the age of 17. All science shows they very seldom get COVID, and if they do, they rarely transmit it. If they get it, the symptoms are usually insignificant.

Subtract another 35,300, which leaves 45,200. 9,600 have tested positive and one can assume they have produced antibodies just like the vaccinated. 35,600 left. Many studies show as many as 20 times the number of reported cases that have also contracted COVID but are classified as asymptomatic and were not reported. Those either have antibodies or their immune system deals with the disease handily.

Take a very conservative attitude and just hypothesize two-to-one in this category and call it 20,000. The county now has only a bit over 15,000 residents unprotected. Practically all of these are in the age group of 18-55. This group is usually the healthiest to withstand any dire effects of COVID.

Conclusion: 89% of county residents are either protected or relatively immune from dangerous results of COVD. This is well into the herd immunity definition. It is time to lift all restrictions on our county businesses so they can recover to the level that they expected when they began operation. Let them decide what conditions they want their patrons to follow.