Time to look around and make your voices heard.

Napa Valley residents: say "Goodbye" to our Napa River watershed and learn to live with corporate greed.

I wrote a letter to the editor about this very subject in 2015 ("Development is destroying Napa Valley," Aug. 6, 2015); now it’s 2021, three wildfires later, and the situation has only worsened. The destructive fires last fall have spurred the international corporations (who now own most of the property in our valley) to massively clear-cut the dead trees and plant more vineyards, rather than making a concerted effort to replant and protect our watershed.

Now, when you look along the hills on either side of the valley, you see huge vineyard tracts where there used to be oaks and pines — in spite of the drought and regardless of climate change science.