Time to look around and make your voices heard.

Napa Valley residents: say "Goodbye" to our Napa River watershed and learn to live with corporate greed.
I wrote a letter to the editor about this very subject in 2015 ("Development is destroying Napa Valley," Aug. 6, 2015); now it’s 2021, three wildfires later, and the situation has only worsened. The destructive fires last fall have spurred the international corporations (who now own most of the property in our valley) to massively clear-cut the dead trees and plant more vineyards, rather than making a concerted effort to replant and protect our watershed.
Now, when you look along the hills on either side of the valley, you see huge vineyard tracts where there used to be oaks and pines — in spite of the drought and regardless of climate change science.
These corporations (who have now bought out the majority of the original vineyard/winery owners) and--from their behavior--our Napa County officials are looking only at the almighty dollar, not the sustainability of agriculture and residency in our valley. Again, I ask, “Where is the water coming from? Who is going to buy smoke/heat-tainted grapes? How many tourists can this 25-mile valley accommodate? How many of these new vineyards will be plowed under due to lack of water/buyers?”
Trinity, Shasta, and Almanor reservoirs, where our water comes from, are now nearly empty (if you haven’t noticed). Even if we get a big El Nino year, it will not be enough to erase the depletion of our aquifers, or fill up those reservoirs. Subsidence due to aquifer depletion is real and is happening here.
It’s really disheartening to watch the beauty, character and ecosystem of our lovely valley disappear due to greed. Napa County residents: it’s time to look around you, and make your voices heard.
Ellen Patterson
Calistoga