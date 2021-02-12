Time to shine a conscious light on our Constitution

The dictionary defines sophistry as misleading but clever reasoning. Republican opponents of upholding adherence to the Constitution offer a variety of misleading defenses. 1) The outgoing president’s words did not reflect his intention. 2) Since he is no longer in office, he is immune from accountability. 3) The divisiveness will bring more anger and violence. 4) His opponents are haters who have tried to destroy him from the beginning. 5) There is a feeling lurking in the shadows that he might destroy those who don’t support him. This is known in some circles as the mafia defense.

I was born in 1939 as the country was gearing up to stop a German dictator. A vague memory recalls me hiding behind the sofa with my older sister during a blackout. In the 1960s, I began my military draft obligation with an oath to uphold the Constitution. I did not really believe in the domino theory, but I did believe I was blessed to live in America where I could participate in choosing leaders and policies.

I knew I was free to choose employment of my interest and skill level and free to express my beliefs. These are all guaranteed by the United States Constitution. But as the Founding Fathers knew, freedom does not mean giving license to every instinct and impulse that we have. Rather it rests on thoughtful reflection, personal responsibility, and acting in the best interest of self and others.