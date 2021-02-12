Time to shine a conscious light on our Constitution

The disruption that followed the 2020 election calls us to reflect anew on the mechanics of our democracy.
When the Founding Fathers adopted John Locke’s view of human nature, they turned to a small committee led by Thomas Jefferson. They asked the committee to explain how self-government might work and to explain why we were breaking away from the king of England. Jefferson wrote that all people are created equal by virtue of their intrinsic nature, that they are free to pursue life, liberty, and happiness.
Their efforts led to the development of our democracy, capitalism, and ensured individual expression of beliefs. They knew freedoms can stir strong passions and recognized the need for a constitution that would define the power and limitations of government. They included a division of power with the legislative branch to make laws, the executive branch to carry them out, and the judicial branch to evaluate whether the laws were constitutional. A Bill of Rights was later included.
The 2020 November elections resulted in a new president. Results were contested in the judicial branch and upheld. On Jan. 6, the deposed president incited his followers to invade the Capitol and disrupt the legislative task of certifying the election result. The House of Representatives then filed impeachment charges against the outgoing president for inciting insurrection. These events were covered by multiple news sources leaving no doubt about what happened.
The dictionary defines sophistry as misleading but clever reasoning. Republican opponents of upholding adherence to the Constitution offer a variety of misleading defenses. 1) The outgoing president’s words did not reflect his intention. 2) Since he is no longer in office, he is immune from accountability. 3) The divisiveness will bring more anger and violence. 4) His opponents are haters who have tried to destroy him from the beginning. 5) There is a feeling lurking in the shadows that he might destroy those who don’t support him. This is known in some circles as the mafia defense.
I was born in 1939 as the country was gearing up to stop a German dictator. A vague memory recalls me hiding behind the sofa with my older sister during a blackout. In the 1960s, I began my military draft obligation with an oath to uphold the Constitution. I did not really believe in the domino theory, but I did believe I was blessed to live in America where I could participate in choosing leaders and policies.
I knew I was free to choose employment of my interest and skill level and free to express my beliefs. These are all guaranteed by the United States Constitution. But as the Founding Fathers knew, freedom does not mean giving license to every instinct and impulse that we have. Rather it rests on thoughtful reflection, personal responsibility, and acting in the best interest of self and others.
Today, throughout the world, autocrats are redefining the limits of their citizens. China uses advanced tracking technology. Russia is using police tactical force and those in the early stages, like Myanmar, are using restrictive legislation and the military. One lesson from Hitler’s Germany was that if early signs of autocracy are not heeded, citizen autonomy quickly vanishes.
It appears today the Republican party is demanding the same loyalty found in street gangs. They seem to be relying on the rest of us being preoccupied by distractions such as the phones in our purses and pockets. Some will dismiss these thoughts as prematurely dark, but if we are blinded by greed, lust for power, and cult of personality, we will have taken a vital brick from the structure of American democracy. It is time to shine a conscious light on our Constitution and recommit to its spirit.
Tom Prescott
Napa
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS