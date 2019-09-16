We are the Napa Youth Council, and our mission is to bring awareness and education to parents, community members and youth about the harmful effects of vaping.
We are very concerned about the rising epidemic of e-cigarettes and vaping-related illnesses and deaths. It is time to do something about it to protect our community.
We are currently recruiting concerned youth to join the Napa Youth Council in our efforts to reduce youth access through policy work. Some of the policy options to improve and protect residents from tobacco products, including electronic smoking devices and flavored products are:
-- tobacco retail licensing programs;
-- zoning ordinances to limit the amount or density of tobacco retail near youth sensitive areas to help reduce access to products and exposure to tobacco marketing;
-- smoke-free laws to restrict smoking in outdoor areas and multi-unit housing complexes.
If you are concerned about this epidemic, please join our Youth Council, and for parents and/or concerned citizens please join the Tobacco Free Napa Coalition. Contact us at napayouthcouncil@gmail.com or tobaccofreenapa@gmail.com.
Hassan Shafi and Makenzie Troedson
The Napa Youth Council