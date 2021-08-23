Time to take this recall seriously

Your recent editorial on the recall of Gov. Newsom ("You must vote in the California Recall election," Aug. 8) gave rise to a letter that took issue with the piece and presented the views of a couple who had signed the recall petition ("Taking issue with recall editorial," Aug. 11).
As that individual pointed out, the recall is legal — it may indeed be characterized as a ‘stunt’ by some, but those behind the recall have adhered to the rules as outlined in the states election laws.
Nevertheless, the results of an actual recall are clearly not democratic. As discussed in a recent op-ed by the New York Times, if 10 million people vote in the recall, 5 million plus one could remove Newsom. Sounds fair so far - but with 46 candidates going after him, the top candidate (currently polling at 18%) could be elected with 1.8 million votes, despite Newsom’s 4,999,999 votes to retain him. This would leave CA with a new governor supported by a small fraction of voters.
The views espoused by the 46 candidates running to replace Newsom include eliminating mask and vaccination mandates; overturning Roe vs Wade; denouncing global warning; eliminating any minimum wage; suspending the California Environmental Quality Act; putting the interests of the state’s agricultural lobby ahead of the environment, among others.
The ramifications, if one of these untested and unqualified individuals is elected, are pretty dire for the state and the country. Given that Democrats outnumber Republicans 2 to 1 and that the legislature is predominantly Democratic, California would have months of political dysfunction and economic uncertainty, with few laws getting passed.
As important, this newly elected governor would be in a position to issue executive orders to roll back environmental protections, criminal justice reform and social safety nets — and the effects could last for years.
Finally, were Sen. Dianne Feinstein to retire prior to the end of her term, this governor would name a Republican to replace her in the United States Senate — a move that could shift the balance of the Senate to the Republicans.
Democrats all over the state haven’t taken this recall seriously, but Republicans have, as it is their sole chance to win a seat at the top in California.
It’s time to take the recall seriously — vote by Sept. 14.
Pat Reynes
Napa