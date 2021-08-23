Time to take this recall seriously

Your recent editorial on the recall of Gov. Newsom ("You must vote in the California Recall election," Aug. 8) gave rise to a letter that took issue with the piece and presented the views of a couple who had signed the recall petition ("Taking issue with recall editorial," Aug. 11).

As that individual pointed out, the recall is legal — it may indeed be characterized as a ‘stunt’ by some, but those behind the recall have adhered to the rules as outlined in the states election laws.

Nevertheless, the results of an actual recall are clearly not democratic. As discussed in a recent op-ed by the New York Times, if 10 million people vote in the recall, 5 million plus one could remove Newsom. Sounds fair so far - but with 46 candidates going after him, the top candidate (currently polling at 18%) could be elected with 1.8 million votes, despite Newsom’s 4,999,999 votes to retain him. This would leave CA with a new governor supported by a small fraction of voters.