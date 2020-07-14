Time to think about back-to-school supplies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Who would believe that it is time to start shopping for back-to-school supplies? While the teachers enjoy a well-deserved summer break after a challenging 'remote learning only' semester, let the sales begin.

The Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay has lost many fundraising opportunities due to the COVID-19 virus cancellations. Since we are not federally or state funded, we depend greatly on local community support.

Please donate discounted school supplies being offered at bargain prices at local stores. Shop and drop your donations in bins located at Whole Foods, Nob Hill, Browns Valley Market, Grocery Outlet South, Ranch Market Yountville, Sunshine Market in St. Helena and Calmart in Calistoga.

Due to dramatic budget cut because of fundraising lost opportunities, we need your help more than ever. If you are unable to shop and still want to make sure our students have the materials they need to succeed in the classroom, please send a check, however small the amount, to TRCNB, 1370 Trancas - #195, Napa, 94558.

Thanks so much to all of our merchants and all of you who donate so generously, making sure no student is left behind without proper tools to learn.

Sandra Pena, Volunteer

TRCNB

Napa