Time to vote

I want Democrats and others who may think this recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom is not all that important and may not be voting to know this recall election is vitally important and why.

One strategy of the Republican Party is to enact a recall at a time that is an "off-election cycle" in hopes of and banking on Democrats not voting. If we don't vote No on the recall and it fails, our Democractic influence will be gone. Essentially we will be handing over California to Republican Party control and lose much of the progress we have made over time as a Democratic majority.

I am very proud of Gov. Newsom and the leadership he has provided to California and its wide diversity of citizens. Vote No on the recall.

There are two places on the ballot to vote. One is yes or no and the other is to choose a person to be govenor if the vote No fails. Unless you have a preference to who that should be, I suggest you vote for Patrick Kilpatrick (second on the absurdly long list of mostly Republican hopefuls.)

The stakes of losing California to Republican Party control are too high. It is crucial that all of us who care about the future of California vote No on the recall. It takes so little time, minutes really to fill out the ballot and mail it.