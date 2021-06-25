Time we find a representative who cares

In a time of climate catastrophe, we expect our elected representatives to try and make a dent on any of the ongoing disasters. Our Rep, Aguilar-Curry, had a chance to vote for a bill, Assembly Bill 1080, which would have called for a 75 percent reduction in single-use plastic packaging, utensils, straws, containers and other food-ware dumped into landfills.

These products would have been required to be completely recyclable or compostable by 2032 to be sold in California, in stores, or online.

Aguilar-Curry chose not to vote at all, thus preventing this bill from proceeding to the full Assembly for passage. Our invisible (in Napa County) representative, perhaps thought her base wouldn’t notice or give her a pass, noting that she didn’t vote no.

The San Francisco Chronicle called it a “catastrophic legislative session for the environment" (June 5) and I agree. Everyone in Napa should know that this representative does not care about the deadly proliferation of plastics in our oceans and rivers. Time we found somebody who does.

Stephanie Grohs

Napa