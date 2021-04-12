Tinkering ain’t so easy

Grocery store workers, retail store (everyday goods) workers, delivery drivers, gas station employees, auto repair technicians, front-line healthcare workers, police and fire personnel, critical trades workers, childcare workers, energy and utility workers, critical government service workers — the list goes on. These and others are the essential workers who powered us through the pandemic. They have my sincerest appreciation, admiration, and support.

The Napa City Council is determined to take their support even further by deciding that only one category of these workers is worthy of being conferred a discriminatory, preferential temporary wage benefit through direct governmental mandate. Napa City Council members are now finding it difficult to decide where to draw the line in mandating which essential workers are worthy of support using OPM (other peoples’ money).

Where do you stop? Why is it right to push the cost of this feel-good initiative to private employers? Perhaps a better approach that would inject a dose of reality into the debate would be to discuss which workers should receive a temporary supplemental wage boost paid directly by the city of Napa with taxpayer funds.