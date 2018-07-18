When I was a little boy (folks that's before most of you were born), my Dad would take my Mom, my sister and me out to dinner, upon occasion. You know, this was the World War II era.
The bill would come. Dad would pay it and just leave a dollar or two tip and he was not a cheapskate. If memory serves me, waiters and waitresses didn't work for tip money. Years went by and 10 percent was expected and that standard lasted quite a while.
Then at some point, in the United States waiting tables became a good-paying job. Most of the 'good paying' part comes from you and me and not always from the owner of the restaurant.
Now-a-days when we pay our bill, many of the bills have a percentage suggestion as to how much to tip. The suggestion starts at 15 percent and goes as high as 25 percent.
Now, no one says that you have to leave anything, but the suggestion is there right in front of you. I have been told that if a female waitress touches a male customer, just on the shoulder she will probably get her tip bounced up.
On the flip side of all this high-tipping conversation, my wife and I and two friends were out to dinner at a very nice restaurant here in the Napa area. The food was quite good, but the waitress was so bad. Several times during dinner, we had to ask waitresses who were working other tables to help us.
When the bill came, I took it to the restaurant manager and explained that my not leaving a tip was not an oversight. I've been to many, many restaurants over the years and I've never walked out without leaving some gratuity.
I guess this all boils down to how good was the service that you received. If that gorgeous waitress jumps into your husband's lap before going into the kitchen, well, who knows how good her tip might be.
Now-a-days, tipping isn't just reserved for restaurants; lots of folks are looking for a handout. You might be buying take-out sandwiches and there is a plastic cup in front of you, usually with a dollar bill in it.
Or maybe you’re coming back from the airport and there is a note posted in the front of the bus: "the driver would appreciate a gratuity, we would like to suggest one dollar per bag."
The list goes on and on.
Hey, it's your call. If you’re broke, the decision is an easy one. If you've got a couple of bucks in your pocket and the person taking care of you has done a good job, it's a nice way to say "thank you."
My wife, who is the brains in our home, just proofed this article and made the following comment, " I love your article, now when I put dinner on the table, I will expect a tip — and a BIG one."
Wow, you just can't win.
Jay Jacobs
Napa