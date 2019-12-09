December is a month signifying gratitude and for showing generosity to those less fortunate than ourselves. That is the current focus of Napa Valley Republican Women Federated. We are honored to support the Fisher House Foundation, which is best known for a network of comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving medical treatment at one of the V.A. Medical Centers. Fisher House was founded by Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher in 1990.
There are more than 80 Fisher Houses with a daily capacity of 848 patients throughout the United States and Europe. In California, there are six. Napa Valley Republican Women Federated supports two of them, which are located at the Travis Air Force Base and in Palo Alto.
We continue our giving by providing toys collected at our December meeting for the “Toys for the Troops Kids” project. The toys are donate to military families.
This year, we are honored to have military representation from the Airman & Family Readiness, Travis Air Force Base attend our luncheon and collect the toys that our members have donated. These toys will be distributed to all of the airmen and families within the 349th AMW.
Each year at this time, we also collect canned goods to donate to Salvation Army along with monetary gifts.
Many of our members help with the Operation: With Love from Home care packages that are sent to the troops.
Please join us on Dec. 12, at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Avenue in Napa, to be a part of our Christmas Basket Fund Raiser. Proceeds from this event are applied toward the education of our members, scholarships and other worthy causes.
Please call Crystal for reservations at 707-255-5613. RSVP via email to revprepwomen@gmail.com. Check-in is from 11–11:30 a.m., and the meeting begins at 11:30. Lunch will be served at noon.
We invite guests to attend. We anticipate this event to sell out quickly, so we request that you please make your reservations early.
Gaylon Kastner
Napa