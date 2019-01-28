It has been 265 days since I’ve lost the most important person in my life.
My teacher, my compass, my support, my motivation, my mother, my dear friend. A wonderful person to her core, a beautiful soul, a compassionate friend and neighbor.
I’m not sure why I’m writing this, and in a such public manner. If it helps just one person relate in their grief, it will be worth it.
For more selfish reasons, putting pen to paper may help convince me I will win this fight. But it’s not a fight, it’s a battle. An unrelenting war for a seemingly abstract idea that they wanted the best for you, the best in life and happiness against your instinct to let the despair and pain, loneliness and heartache win out.
This will break you. You’ll never be the same. Who I was is gone -- he’s died a million times over. I died with her diagnosis, with every appointment, every treatment every single tear.
This will destroy you. Who you were will be in pieces on the floor, and no matter what you do after, you can’t fit the pieces back together. Who you once were is in the past, what stands before you in the mirror may be unrecognizable.
It won’t be anger you’ll find, it will be rage -- Ineffective, useless, unable to save them, to ever protect them from the hurt they suffered over the years and unable to help them in the end.
You’ll probably wish it was you. It may well have been. You disappeared that day. You’ll want to stop trying. Time will seem to be your enemy, the seconds that slip by will take you further away from them.
You may live your days in a memory, a moment in time where the pain didn’t ruin you. It may all feel like a bad dream, it will be a nightmare, relived again and again. You’ll wake up every day and will have to remind yourself of their absence. You won’t want to get out of bed, only in your dreams will you find their face, their voice, their embrace.
But the days will trudge on, slowly, painfully. Only out of a reflexive habit will you wake, breath, eat, work on so on, as if it was programmed against your will.
Make no mistake the darkness will surround you, no matter what others may see, your heart will be bleeding. You won’t understand how you made it to day 265, let alone day two, and you won’t have much interest in making it to day 266, but you will.
It won’t be you that made it. It will be their beauty, their heart, the happiness they gave you, the sacrifice they made for you, the life that they provided you, every moment they made better than the last, that will grab you by the collar and drag you through the void -- the emptiness -- the desolation.
But let them; it may be the only way.
My hope for those who have lost is that they find a calmness in pain, a peace somewhere in the crashing waves of sorrow. I’ve been told it takes time, years. I have no interest in any of that.
For me, it will never be good again. She was the light in my life, the metric of how I measured my value, my worth. Her smile provided me more than happiness, it gave me hope in tomorrow, it gave my soul a satisfaction found nowhere else.
You may feel like the darkness will win, and it may. But you must still fight. I still fight, for her, only for her, to somehow keep the image of her smile from deteriorating with the passing days. Everything I once was, is gone.
My hope for you is that you make the pieces fit again, somehow, and endure. It may be all you can do.
Adam Williams
St. Helena