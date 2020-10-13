To my fellow decent human beings

These are trying times.

We are trying to stay indoors away from smoke.

We are trying to do our work without distraction.

We are trying to have patience with frustration.

We are trying to dispel the hostility, racism, and authoritarianism coming from the White house.

We are trying to be open to others, to be kind when given the opportunity.

We are trying to conduct ourselves with dignity and respect.

We are trying to remain positive with the knowledge that we can save our democracy by voting.

So let's get out there and kick ash.

Joanne Fox

Napa