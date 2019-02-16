We all use our vehicle headlights to see where we are going at night, but have you every been surprised to see another vehicle coming out the twilight or rain with no headlights?
Yes, there is another, very important, purpose that headlights provide -- to be seen by other drivers.
Solution: Keep your headlights on low beam at all times. Won’t increase your electrical bill, and I and other drivers will be very appreciative to see you coming out of the mist.
And daylight running lights (“parking lights”) on your vehicle are not adequate; you must use your headlights.
So to be seen is as important as seeing.
John Pearson
Napa