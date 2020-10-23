 Skip to main content
To the polls, children of Liberty

Regarding “I’m voting for Trump because…”, (Oct. 17.)

“Tiger instead of a pussycat….”(sic). Full marks to my dear friend Ms. Forma for a riveting simile; and like her, I’m proud to live in a country where I too can vote for whomever I choose, pussyhat, I mean pussycat, or not, and it will (most likely), count.

That and three pairs of men’s underwear at Walmart for only $3.95. What a country.

To the polls, ye sons, (and daughters), of liberty!

You go, Girl!

Joe Pramuk

Napa

