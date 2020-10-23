To the polls, children of Liberty

Regarding “I’m voting for Trump because…”, (Oct. 17.)
“Tiger instead of a pussycat….”(sic). Full marks to my dear friend Ms. Forma for a riveting simile; and like her, I’m proud to live in a country where I too can vote for whomever I choose, pussyhat, I mean pussycat, or not, and it will (most likely), count.
That and three pairs of men’s underwear at Walmart for only $3.95. What a country.
To the polls, ye sons, (and daughters), of liberty!
You go, Girl!
Joe Pramuk
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!