Too fast on Jefferson Street

I fully agree with John Miller ("Excessive traffic and speed on North Jefferson Street," March 25) As a homeowner on Jefferson, I find that there too many cars whizzing by my house.
There are seniors and young people who still live on this street and would like to cross the street on occasion.
For one, I am tired of people who think that it is a speedway. It's not always young people. I have seen older people who don't know or don't care about speed limits.
How would you like it if I drove past your house speeding? Please, I like my home and am too old to move. The speed limit is 30.
Gloria Sumbardo
Napa
