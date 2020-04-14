Too many cars, too little space

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The nature of Westwood has changed, since I lived here as a child. Left and moved back to care for my Dad in 2000. Here I find myself in 2020.

At this moment, if I had to leave my home I would not be able to. It is a rare occasion that my driveway is not totally blocked, or blocked sufficiently that to back out would cause me to back on my lawn, causing me to run over my sprinkler system. My neighbors have a food truck that they park on the street, forcing them to park their cars where ever they can.

It is important to me to be a good neighbor, and to let things be. However, this is getting old. I’ve looked over the restrictions that control the parking in neighborhoods. I find they do not apply to areas like Westwood, since most homes here have more than one family living in them. There are nine cars parked across the street.

In the '40s when these houses were built, there was one car per family. At this time, I do not know how to handle this ongoing problem.

If I know I’m going somewhere, I will park on the street, not in my garage, just so I can get out. Or lay on my horn and hope they hear me, or back up over my lawn and chancing breaking the sprinkler and repairing it yet again.

Kathleen Smith

Napa